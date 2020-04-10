Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more than 1,601,302 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 1,513,935, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 1,150,001people are currently infected, of which 49,148 (4 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 451,301 cases, 355,671 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 95,630 have died from the disease to date.

With over 466,969 Americans infected with Covid-19, the US is the country with the most number of Covid-19 cases, followed by Spain (153,222) and Italy (143,626). With 16,636 fatalities, the US is also the second country in the world with the most coronavirus related deaths after Italy (18,279).

The US registered the most deaths today – 1,845, followed by France (1,341) and the UK (881). Both Italy and Spain have also noted a spike in the number of deaths and new cases in the last 24 hours. See the complete breakdown from Worldmeter below.