Coronavirus rubbish skips installed next to health centres and residences for elderly in Spain’s Costa Almeria

ALMERIA Council is installing 40 Covid-19 rubbish skips next to the city’s health centres and residences for the elderly for the separate disposal of domestic waste from people infected with coronavirus.

Environmental Sustainability councillor Margarita Cobos explained that the clearly marked Covid-19 skips are for the deposit of items like masks, gloves, tissues or other kinds of waste generated by anyone with the virus or in quarantine and by their family members or carers.

The correct disposal of these kinds of residues involves three rubbish bags, the city authority reported. Waste from the patient or person in quarantine should be placed in one bag and this bag then put inside another, into which the discarded items from the carer or companion should also be put. Then both bags have to be put inside a red plastic bag.

The Environmental Sustainability department has distributed to medical centres the first 50,000 of these red bags.

The idea is that Covid-19 residues can be clearly identified at the waste treatment plant and dealt with in accordance with the corresponding protocol on waste management in the current health crisis.

The council said that more Covid-19 rubbish skips could be installed and in locations in addition to the vicinity of medical centres and old age people’s homes if the need arises.



