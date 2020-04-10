CORONAVIRUS CRACKDOWN: Cabinet Minister Caught Flouting The Lockdown Rules called an “idiot” by fellow Ministers

It has been revealed that communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, a key player in the Government’s response to coronavirus, travelled 150 miles from London to his £1.1million second home in Herefordshire, where he is now living with his family.

He had also made a second trip to his parent’s house, 40 miles away in Shropshire last weekend, despite urging others to stay at home for ‘all bar the most essential activities’. causing outrage amongst other ministers stuck at home and communicating only by video link.

A source close to Mr.Jenrick defended the trip, saying he went to deliver food and medication and did not enter the house. The minister moved to his Grade I-listed Herefordshire mansion after travel to second homes was banned.

On March 23 new instructions were issued warning people to remain at their primary residence and not visit second homes ‘whether for isolation purposes or holidays’.

It added: ‘People should remain in their primary residence. Not taking these steps puts additional pressure on communities and services that are already at risk.’