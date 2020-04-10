British Holidaymakers ‘biting at the Bit’ to rebook holidays to Spain’s Costa del Sol as ABTA guarantees refunds

British holidaymakers that were only recently evacuated from Spain are watching and waiting anxiously for news on the ‘lockdown-liberation’ that Expats and Spanish nationals are praying for.

IT comes after the news that the chief executive of ABTA has pledged that anyone whose package holiday has been cancelled will get a full refund if it was booked through a member of his travel trade association.

-- Advertisement --

“Under the Package Travel Regulations, when a holiday is cancelled by the operator, the customer is entitled to a full cash refund within two weeks,” he said.

Speaking to regular visitors from Scotland, they said they are like”keyboard warriors” and that the second the lockdown is lifted, they and their friends will be coming in droves, desperate for a bit of sun and booze!

Delay getting cash

But hundreds of holidaymakers have said that their travel firm is refusing to hand back cash. Many companies, they say, are citing what they claim to be advice from ABTA that a voucher for future holidays is sufficient. This is true but remember that also means that they will just rebook as soon as they can and probably to their favourite holiday destination that millions of Brits visit every year… the Costa del Sol!