BREAKING NEWS: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Spains Fuengirola On the Costa del Sol

A MASSIVE fire has just broken out in Fuengirola in the los Pacos region as five fire engines followed by six police cars race to the scene.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown but smoke is billowing in to the blue skies as flames burst from the fire.

Eyewitness Mark Sutherland said: “I heard a bang, I’m sure I heard a bang, I rushed to my back window saw flames flying right up unto the air and smoke pouring out but I can’t make out what’s actually happening, five fire engines followed by police cars rushed past in the direction of the fire.”

A reporter is following the incident and will update shortly.



