BREAKING: Britain’s coronavirus death toll goes up again by 980 taking the toll to 8,958

BRITAIN suffered another grim day in its coronavirus crisis today as officials recorded another 980 deaths in the home nations, taking the UK’s spiralling victim count to 8,958.

A further 5,706 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the past 24 hours, meaning a total of 70,783 have now tested positive. Officials managed a record 19,116 tests yesterday, a marked increase in its daily effort from 10,713 yesterday.

England recorded 866 new fatalities among infected patients in hospital, while another 114 were today confirmed in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The number means the UK’s worst day has now surpassed that of Italy and Spain, which have been at the centre of Europe’s devastating epidemic but never recorded more than 950 hospital deaths in a day, a figure reached in Spain on April 3.