WATCH: The show goes on at home for Russian ballet dancers under lockdown

BALLET dancers at St Petersburg’s Mikhailovsky Theater are not letting the coronavirus lockdown stop them from practicing and staying on tip-top form.

Скучаем по нашим зрителям! ОЧЕНЬ скучаем!Miss you all! REALLY miss you!#сидимдома #будьтедома #зрители❤️ #берегитесебя #михайловскийтеатр #всеподомам #мывместе#stayhome #takecareofyourself #audience❤️ #mikhailovskytheatre #wearetogether Zveřejnil(a) The Mikhailovsky Theatre dne Neděle 5. dubna 2020

Proving that the show really does goes on even when the stage is the kitchen, the dancers from one of the oldest opera and ballet dancers in Russia have posted a delightful video of them artistically combining performance and domestic chores.



