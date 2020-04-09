Three quarters of elderly residential homes in Spain’s Costa Blanca are free of coronavirus, the Ministry of Health announced today

ALMOST three quarters of elderly residential homes in the Valencian community are free of coronavirus, proving the measures taken by centres are working.

This is according to the Business Association of Residences and Services for Dependent Persons (AERTE), based on the figures released by the Ministry of Health.

The data show 73 per cent of elderly establishments are free of Covid-19.

Minister of Health and Public Health, Ana Barceló, today said 89 of the 327 residential centres have a declared case of coronavirus.

The list has been updated today, eliminating those that had a specific case that had already been discharged, which has led to a reduction of 14.

According to AERTE, the measures implemented by the establishments in the last week of February, “are proving to have been key in general as they have prevented the spread the virus to a greater extent”.

The association pointed out the first Ministry of Health protocol was given on March 6, with a second on March 11, but the centres had already been taking hygiene measures and restricting visits since February 26.

According to AERTE, those 10 days “have proven crucial because that’s when the virus spread the most”.





Tests will continue to be carried out to detect any positive cases, and AERTE has asked the government to provide “adequate protective health equipment so that workers can work safely in contagious environments”.