Spain´s Costa Blanca is Seeing Torrevieja Increasing Checks Over Illegal Easter Tourists

TORREVIEJA has joined other Alicante Province coastal areas in launching an unprecedented operation to stop selfish tourists getting into the area to stay at their holiday homes during Easter.

Local Police, the Guardia Civil, and the Army have tightened the net to get people who are still determined to flout the State of Alarm lockdown rules over unnecessary travel.

-- Advertisement --

Local residents have taken to social networks to post comments of cars parking up in front of what they know to be second homes, or windows being opened up in those properties.

Some travellers from areas like Madrid have arrived in the middle of the night to avoid the extra security checks that has been in force

Torrevieja´s Citizen Security councillor, Federico Alarcón, has said that additional check points have been put in place and there would be an extra special emphasis placed on Easter Day patrols.

That will aim to stop from attending any unauthorised family gatherings on what is normally a very special day in the Spanish calendar.

Alarcón said that the local police have positioned themselves at all key entry points in city like on the N-332 and the CV-90.





He branded as “irresponsible” those people who have travelled to go on holiday to the area.

The Guardia Civil said that they sensed an increase in the number of people in the Vega Baja region, but only a couple from Madrid were actually penalised as they tried to get to their second residence in Torrevieja.

So far during the State of Alarm, Torrevieja´s Local Police have filed more than 600 complaints over rule breaking.