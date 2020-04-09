Rescue underway in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm after sighting of boat believed to be carrying migrants – first in the region since Spain’s State of Alarm declared

A RESCUE is underway in Benidorm after a five metre boat, believed to be carrying a dozen migrants, was sighted off the coast of the resort this morning.

The Local Police of Benidorm, Maritime Rescue and Red Cross are involved in the operation to locate and assist the occupants of the vessel, according to reports.

This is the first time a boat, potentially carrying migrants, to be intercepted in the Valencian Community since the State of Alarm was declared.

Emergency services told Efe that “at this time a boat of Maritime Rescue is going to the point where it has been located between Serra Gelada and Benidorm coast to make a rescue, that has not yet occurred.”

Once the boat is located, it will be decided which port it will be towed to, although the Red Cross has already activated support procedures in the Marina Baixa area to assist.