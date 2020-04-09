Mike Baxter calls police macho ar*eh@les during lockdown on Spain’s Costa Del Sol &Costa Blanca and requests common sense

Mike Baxter a resident in Spain calls for common sense after facing over zealous policing, especially for dog walkers

Mike Baxter a law abiding and passive man has got to the end of his tether as lockdown continues as he suffers over zealous policing on a continual basis. Mike who ensures he doesn’t break the law at all, and only walks his dog fifty metres when he can actually go 100 has had enough and called for common sense to prevail.

Mike told the Euro Weekly News of his experiences:

“I understand the seriousness of the situation in Spain at the moment. The police have a hard job to do and I appreciate that. There are rules regarding the lockdown and no one is above those rules. I have a dog and I understand that I’m allowed to walk him no more than 50 meters from the house. I have kept to these rules, but have been stopped 5 times now. On two occasions the police were fine, but on 3 occasions they were so aggressive and intimidating. This is not necessary. It’s not just me, other friends I know, on their way to shop have had similar experiences. The police have every right to stop people if they think they are breaking the rules, but they don’t have to such macho ars@holes”

Many other readers too have reported the same type of treatment, one of those was Jimmy O’Hare who told us:

” A simple walk to the tobacco shop just 400 meters up the sea front is becoming more like an SAS undercover operation, three times I have been pulled walking up there and sent home, if I’m not allowed to go there then why is the shop open in the first place, the police on all 3 occasions aren’t even polite or wish to listen, it’s normally the locals more than the nationals and the bigger they are the more over zealous they are, there is no need for it at all, yes they have a job to do, especially law breakers but I haven’t broken the law once!”