Lockdown robbery and gender violence arrests in Spain’s Costa Almeria

ADRA Local Police have had a busy 10 days, with three arrests for attempted robbery and two for gender-based violence.

One of the attempted break-ins was at a greenhouse. When officers responding to a call from a member of the public arrived at the scene they managed to detain the would-be thief, but only after he tried to resist arrest.

The other two were attempts to get into cars. One of the individuals police cuffed had already been identified as the suspected perpetrator of a number of other thefts.

In one of the gender violence incidents police arrested a man for violating a restraining order and going to his victim’s home. The other detainee was discovered being violent towards his partner.

Adra Mayor Manuel Cortes praised the Local Police force for “continuing to watch out for watch out for our safety and for doing such an effective job.”

It is, the Mayor said, “important to thank the force for their effort and sacrifice, especially at this time of a health crisis.”



