Kate and Prince William carry out surprise ‘virtual school visit’ amid the coronavirus crisis and chat to ‘key workers’ children

KATE and Prince William – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised NHS staff and other key workers for doing an “amazing job” as they met some of their children during a virtual visit to a school in Burnley, Lancashire.

William and Kate carried out their first royal tour via video link, chatting to pupils and teachers from the school to learn how they are coping during the coronavirus outbreak.

With Easter only days away, some of the children wore bunny ears for the visit, the duchess was given a virtual posey and William was left stumped by an inquisitive youngster’s question.

-- Advertisement --

The couple ‘virtually visited’ Casterton Primary Academy, close to Burnley General Hospital, which has remained open to teach children of key workers and other vulnerable youngsters.

“To you and everyone who is in during this time, it must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that their children have the normality and structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be,” Kate told the children and teachers.

“So really, really well done and for all of you, I know it’s not easy circumstances, but it’s fantastic.”

A teacher replied: “Thank you so much. I think everyone is just pleased to be able to help.”





William added: “Good northern volunteering spirit going on up there, very good of you!”

There was a lighter moment when one of the children asked the future king: “The first William was William the Conqueror. What do you want to be called?”

The duke laughed before bashfully swerving the question, saying: “I don’t think I can answer that.”

When the youngsters showed off their self-made bunny ears, William laughed, saying: “I like your bunny ears, they look like the real deal – that’s a strong look!”