Inmates protest ‘against a lack of medical facilities’ at a Spanish prison claiming a doctor visits ‘just once a week’

INMATES at Ocaña prison in Toledo, Castilla–La Mancha, set fire to various objects, including plastic bins, in protest against a ‘lack of sanitary facilities’ after one of the prisoners suffered an epileptic seizure yesterday.

He was treated in the facility’s infirmary after the incident at around 2pm on Holy Thursday, and did not need to be admitted to an external hospital.

Sources told Cadena SER the protest kicked off in the prison yard as inmates demonstrated their frustration over the fact “a doctor only visits the prison once a week.”

The situation was brought under control by security personnel present in the prison, without the need for external back up.

In July of last year, staff at the prison Castilla-La Mancha expressed concerns about workload, highlighting the fact that over the last three years, the number of prison staff across Spain has been reduced by 40 per cent.

Spokesperson for the Prison Health Platform, Carmen Hoyos, denounced the fact the management was being “absolutely inadequate.”