European Union Vice President and Former Spanish Minister in Favour of Nationalisation

CATALAN Socialist and former Spanish Minister Josep Borrell who now holds a senior position in the European Union has said that Nationalisation is not a dirty word.

He argues that in the current state of fiscal emergency, it is perfectly in order for EU member states to temporarily takeover companies which are struggling to continue to trade, if they seem to be likely to have long term prospects once the crisis is over.

Putting Spanish money into Bankia for example was a form of nationalisation but the government had until now been disposing of its shares which was in accordance with his concept.