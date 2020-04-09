Costa Blanca’s Alicante hospitals discharge 163 Covid-19 patients in last 24 hours

Hospitals in Alicante Province have discharged 163 Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of those cured to 632.

AT the same time, there have been 18 deaths from coronavirus in the province over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 310, and 767 in Valencia Community as a whole.

The number of infected patients has risen by 47, who are among the 300 new cases in Valencia Community. This means the total number of people infected by the virus in the province is 2,850 and in the Community 7,964.

-- Advertisement --

As for hospital admissions, the figure provided yesterday by Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, fell from 545 to 487 in the province and of these 131 remain in the ICU, eight less than yesterday.

The Ministry emphasised the number of discharged or cured people since the beginning of the pandemic, which now amount to 1,772 in the Community – up 428 on yesterday.

Of these, 163 are in the province of Alicante which has seen a total of 632 discharges.