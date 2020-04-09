Calpe denies access over Easter

CALPE’S Local Police closed access to the Costa Blanca town via the Pou Roig road.

This is a by-road off the N-332 main road between Calpe and Benissa that also leads to several local urbanisations with a high proportion of second residences.

Police have also shut off another secondary road from the La Canuta urbanisation that accesses the N-332 between Calpe and Altea.

These measures are additional to blocking Calpe’s northern access when the State of Alarm was first announced.

The object of these closures has been to channel entry and exit at Calpe’s southern access where the Guardia Civil and Local Police are stopping and identifying all vehicles.

The road between Calpe and Moraira is also controlled by Guardia Civil officers.

On April 8, as the Easter break began, the Local Police identified 711 occupants of vehicles, fining 12 people who had ignored State of Alarm travel restrictions.





The local Spanish press quoted social media warnings from Calpe Town Hall that vehicles from outside the town would not only be fined but sent back to their place of origin.