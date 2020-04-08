With UK TV showing many repeats Gibraltar has daily treat for children in lockdown

WITH UK TV unable to produce new episodes of favourite programmes such as EastEnders and Coronation Street they are turning more and more to repeats and this will get worse and the attempts at panel shows with panels each on video have not really worked.

Many local Spanish channels are transmitting shows for children but are in Spanish and not everyone will be able to understand them.

If you want something in English as a change to keep the kids occupied, the Gibraltar government is transmitting online Monday to Friday next week a mixture of shows suitable for children from 10am to 11am and then something for all until 2pm.

Visit culture.gi and gampa.gi websites as well as social media portals including Facebook.