Vietnam donates 110,000 face masks to Spain amidst the coronavirus pandemic

THE face masks are made with an antibacterial fabric that repels saliva and are due to arrive next week.

The Spanish Embassy in Hanoi reports that Vietnam has donated 110,000 antibacterial health masks to Spain to support its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused more than 82,000 deaths worldwide.

The aid package is part of a donation of 550,000 face masks from Vietnam to five European countries: Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain, whose delivery ceremony was held yesterday at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The masks are made with an antibacterial fabric that repels saliva drops and will be delivered this Wednesday to the five different embassies so that they can manage the shipment to their respective countries.

The Spanish Embassy expects to send them next week, once the necessary bureaucratic procedures have been completed.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry ordered textile companies in early February to focus on the production of antibacterial masks and stock up on materials with the goal of reaching 30 million units a day.

Vietnam has effectively contained the Covid-19 pandemic, with 251 infections, 122 recovered already and no deaths so far. This is thanks to its strong preventive measures which were taken since the end of January and the systematic tracking of suspected cases across the country.



