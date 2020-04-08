Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight coronavirus

TWITTER co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey has pledged to donate $1 billion to the fight against coronavirus.

Dorsey Tweeted that he would move the amount representing some 28 per cent of his wealth from his shares in Square, a digital payments company he also co-founded, to a new charitable fund called Start Small “to fund global COVID-19 relief.”

“After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI,” he added, in a reference to the idea of universal basic income.

Dorsey also promised it “will operate transparently, all flows tracked here.”

The Twitter chief’s donation is the largest single donation to the efforts to defeat coronavirus.