Supermarket Easter holiday openings vary on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE supermarket chains with a presence in Almeria have set different Easter holiday opening days.

Mercadona, the chain with the greatest number of stores in the province, is not opening tomorrow Maundy Thursday or Easter Friday, but will be open as usual on Saturday for its state of alarm hours of 9am to 7pm.

Consum has also decided to close both tomorrow and Friday.

Lidl is opening on Holy Thursday in all of its provincial outlets from 9am to 3pm, and will open at the same reduced times on Easter Friday in Garrucha and in Roquetas.

Carrefour and Dia are going to be open on Thursday, but not on Friday.