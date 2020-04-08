Spain´s Coronavirus Spat with Morocco as Medicines are Held Back

SPAIN has confiscated a shipment of Spanish-made medicines destined for Morocco and other African countries.

The Agency of Medicine and Sanitary Products claims that it needed the consignment to meet domestic demand during the Covid-19 crisis.

The shipment was supposed to include several in-demand medications such as insulin and hydroxychloroquine.

Prominent newspaper El Mundo reported that the Spanish government-led action bore a resemblance to Turkey delaying the delivery of ventilators to Spain last week.

That allegation was denied by ministers in Madrid and Ankara, despite the wide scale reporting.

Officials in Morocco said that they were frustrated by the Spanish medical seizure, especially as relations between the two countries is regarded as cordial.



