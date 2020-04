A SOUTH London man caught nicking surgical masks from a hospital in the English capital has been sentenced to three months behind bars.

Security staff at King’s College Hospital caught Lerun Hussain pocketing masks on Sunday morning. Police charged the 34-year old from Clapham with theft later that day.

He pleaded guilty to stealing the essential personal protection equipment when he appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.