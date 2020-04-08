Fuengirola Employment Exchange lists increase in jobs on the Costa del Sol for key workers needed due to COVID-19 pandemic in Spain

THE Fuengirola Municipal Employment Exchange is promoting job offers from companies in key areas that, due to the COVID-19 crisis, need reinforcements to fulfil their services. Councillor for Employment, Carmen Díaz, has reported the latest job offers published on the area’s website, which includes supermarket workers, cleaners and delivery drivers.

To apply, it is necessary to be registered in the Fuengirola Municipal Employment Exchange. To do so, you must send an email to empleo@fuengirola.org with your personal data, curriculum vitae and opening letter.

Once registered, users who wish to do so and, after consulting the profiles of currently active job applications, must register through the same email or by phone, at 677 908 864.

“We are currently focusing our efforts on maintaining contact with companies from different labour sectors considered essential to find out if they need personnel, ” adds Díaz.

Should you wish to check out the latest positions available you can do so at the following web address: empleo.fuengirola.es/portal_localweb/ListarOferPublicadas.do



