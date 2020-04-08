Firefighter volunteers bolster coronavirus disinfection efforts in Spain’s Costa Almeria

TWO crews of volunteers from the Levante firefighting consortium have bolstered the Mojacar council intense cleaning and disinfection campaign launched at the start of the coronavirus state of alarm.

The teams spent a morning earlier this week washing down the village and the beach area with sodium hypochlorite provided by the council, focusing particularly on zones where people gather, like bus stops and outside banks, pharmacies and supermarkets.

The council highlighted the point that the firefighters made their important contribution to ensuring Mojacar is coronavirus-free outside their working hours, sharing turns and breaks in order to have teams ready to go in the event of a fire or rescue situation.

The municipal cleaning service is doing regular wash downs around the municipality. A team uses a 2,500-litre capacity water truck to thoroughly disinfect the busiest locations every 48 hours and a water truck washes down the streets every day.

The local authority said the special cleaning efforts will continue as long as the health emergency state of alarm remains in force as an important containment measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.