England Manager Gareth Southgate shows Kyle Walker the Red Card following his escort sex session during coronavirus lockdown

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
GARETH SOUTHGATE has said he will never pick Kyle Walker again for England following his escort sex session

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate was apparently left seething after it was revealed the Man City defender had hosted a sex party with a pal and two call girls in his flat.

ENGLAND Men’s Manager Gareth Southgate said: “Life is very different for us all at the moment and sport rightfully stands aside to support a more important cause during these unprecedented times.

Southgate was quoted as saying: “As the nation enters a crucial stage in trying to manage the coronavirus, it’s vital the public does their bit to help the NHS by staying at home.”

“We were supposed to be welcoming Italy and Denmark to Wembley Stadium in the coming days but football is insignificant as we are all in the midst of a global battle.

-- Advertisement --

“Now is the time for sport to come together, speak with one voice and be united behind a very clear message: stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Walker, who issued a grovelling apology following the revelation, paid the girls £2,200 cash for the three-hour session, but not only did it risk the wrath of City boss Pep Guardiola, Southgate has also been left furious.

Southgate has already sacrificed £225,000 in pay to help the NHS battle the global pandemic that has taken over 75,000 lives, Walker had been in a battle to retain his spot for England having found himself in and out of the team recently.

 

 




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here