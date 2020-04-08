England Manager Gareth Southgate shows Kyle Walker the Red Card following his escort sex session during coronavirus lockdown

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate was apparently left seething after it was revealed the Man City defender had hosted a sex party with a pal and two call girls in his flat.

ENGLAND Men’s Manager Gareth Southgate said: “Life is very different for us all at the moment and sport rightfully stands aside to support a more important cause during these unprecedented times.

“We were supposed to be welcoming Italy and Denmark to Wembley Stadium in the coming days but football is insignificant as we are all in the midst of a global battle.

“Now is the time for sport to come together, speak with one voice and be united behind a very clear message: stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Walker, who issued a grovelling apology following the revelation, paid the girls £2,200 cash for the three-hour session, but not only did it risk the wrath of City boss Pep Guardiola, Southgate has also been left furious.

Southgate has already sacrificed £225,000 in pay to help the NHS battle the global pandemic that has taken over 75,000 lives, Walker had been in a battle to retain his spot for England having found himself in and out of the team recently.



