Disney World Considers Taking Visitors’ Temperatures When Theme Parks Reopen

DISNEY WORLD has branches in Florida, California, Japan, Hong Kong, China, and France but they are all currently closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, when they reopen, Walt Disney Co is considering checking all visitor’s temperatures before they are able to enter the theme park.

Executive Chairman for Disney, Bob Iger, expressed in an interview the need to make customers feel safe again once restrictions are lifted on public gatherings. A way Disney aims to do this is by recording temperatures.

Iger explained, “One of the things that we’re discussing already is that in order to return to some semblance of normal, people will have to feel comfortable that they’re safe,” although this “could come in the form ultimately of a vaccine,” they need to prepare for “the absence of that” which could come as “basically, more scrutiny, more restrictions.” He compares this new protocol to conducting bag checks, it is a measure of safety which puts the customer’s mind at ease.

The company has not stated when they will reopen. However, Walt Disney World is the most popular theme park in the world and attracted almost 60 million visitors in 2018.