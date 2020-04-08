Costa Blanca’s Benidorm community unites to help those struggling to make ends meet during lockdown in Spain

THE business community in Benidorm has set up a food bank to help those struggling to make ends meet amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Desperate to help out, but frustrated at not being able to drive to the existing food bank because of State of Alarm measures, a number of residents contacted Benidorm’s British Business Association, to see if there was something they could do.

A Food Bank page was set up and €2,918 of the €5,000 target has already been raised.

The Association says: “As you are all aware of the current situation here in Spain we’re all on lockdown meaning a lot of people cannot go to work feed their families or pay their bills.

“We have set up a food bank for people who need help and will need help over the coming weeks, but desperately need donations of dried food and items for personal hygiene so people can feel a little less pressurised through this tough time of the coronavirus.

“We know this is happening all over the world, however here in Spain a lot of people are not on a higher contract to claim any benefits to help them through.

“A lot of people got paid on a daily basis and live like that. We have set this page up at the request of many people wanting to help but can’t get to the food bank to donate as there are strict rules in place regarding driving going out etc.





“A small amount will go a long way and every penny will be spent to help as many people as we can in Benidorm and the surrounding villages.

“€1,500 may sound a lot, but this will help 100 people with basic essentials. Thank you all you truly are amazing, let’s all stay safe.”

