Costa Blanca in Spain is Getting Better Coronavirus News as Hospital Figures Drop

NINE people have died of Covid-19 in Alicante Province over the last 24 hours, as the death rate rises from the pandemic continue to level out.

Hospital numbers are also falling, as a new temporary facility is set to open this Friday.

Valencia´s Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, in her Wednesday morning briefing on coronavirus cases in the region, said that the latest fatalities now took the death toll to 292 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Alicante Province has risen by 89, since Barcelo´s previous briefing 24 hours earlier.

A big boost has also come with the continuing fall of people being hospitalised during the pandemic, with the minister stating that the number of patients had fallen from 607 to 545.

Intensive Care Unit numbers have also seen a slight fall of four patients to a total of 139.

Barcelo also confirmed that the new field hospital constructed next to Alicante General Hospital will open this Friday.





A quarter of the 400 bed capacity will immediately be available.