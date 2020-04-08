Costa Blanca and Murcia Region Easter Bank Holiday Closing

IF you need to go shopping for food over the Easter period, then you need to remember that Good Friday and Easter Monday are bank holidays in the Costa Blanca area.

The general rule of thumb is that most supermarkets will be closed this Friday, as well as Easter Day, with greater flexibility on the Monday.

But there will be some inevitable variations, especially in designated tourist zones across the area, but nowhere near as widespread had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Murcia region has Maundy Thursday and Good Friday as bank holidays, but some supermarkets will be open in tourist areas of the region, notably this Thursday(April 9th).

Most chains will be closed on Easter Day, but some like Aldi are saying that they will be open.