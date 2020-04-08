Coronavirus: Chinese Covid-19 epicentre ends 11 week Lockdown with Flag Waving, Spectacular Street Parties, Songs and a Massive Light Show

THE city of Wuhan was completely bathed in a massive LED light show that could be seen from space as the whole place erupted into a giant propaganda show for the rest of the world to see.

Jubilant residents chanted “Wuhan, let’s go!” and sang a capella renditions of China’s national anthem, along the embankments, people were seen waving flags.

Wuhan began allowing people to leave on Wednesday for the first time since the central Chinese city was sealed off 76 days ago to contain the coronavirus that first emerged there late last year.

China took the drastic decision to cut off the city of 11 million people on January 23 after it became clear that the virus was highly contagious and potentially deadly.

Skyscrapers and bridges had animated images of health workers healing patients beamed onto them, one bears the words ‘heroic city,’ a title bestowed on Wuhan by president and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

One resident, Tong Zhengkun, who was watching the display from a bridge said: “I haven’t been outside for more than 70 days.”

Wuhan residents had only been allowed out of their homes to buy food or attend to other tasks deemed absolutely necessary during the 76-day lockdown.

Only those who had paperwork showing they were not a health risk and a letter attesting to where they were going were allowed to leave, many were turned back due to technicalities.

Latest government figures listed no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.



