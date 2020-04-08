CAUTION for Dog Walkers in Fuengirola on Spain’s Costa del Sol as Paseo disinfection operation commences

DOG Walkers should take caution today in Fuengirola as the councils spray the sea front with heavy disinfection solutions

Fuengirola’s council has commenced a full scale operation this morning spraying the town’s Paseo on the sea front as the battle against the Coronavirus continues.

Whilst it’s an essential job and welcomed as the local council attempt to keep everybody safe and well and virus free, the disinfection comes with warnings from animal rescue homes and dog loving society’s in regard to reports of dogs especially being affected with skin burning on their paws.

The Paseo is at present as always one of the largest dog walking areas of the town and the animal charities in the area gave the Euro Weekly News the following advice and warning:

“All dog owners and walkers should be aware of cases where dogs walking in disinfected sections have had burnt feet and some with severe peeling of skin, also some dogs have suffered internal organ issues after licking their paws afterwards, our advice is firstly if you have been out walking in these areas, on return wash down your dog’s feet and if possible put boots on your dog if you have some and wash these down after every walk.”

The warning comes as many dog walkers this morning were walking on the wet disinfected Paseo oblivious to what harm art could possibly be done to their beloved dogs.