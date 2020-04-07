WATCH VIDEO: Malaga cabbies start initiative to collect and deliver scuba masks for hospitals on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Malaga cabbies start initiative to collect and deliver scuba masks for hospitals on Spain’s Costa del Sol

LAST week a small group of taxi drivers started an initiative to collect the diving masks sold by Decathlon sports stores which can be adapted to be used for ventilators in hospitals. The network is growing so fast that they are already making deliveries of the devices to hospitals in and around Malaga along with the assistance of firms who are helping to adapt them.

Do you have a mask like the one pictured, do you want to save lives?

If so you can contact Christopher on +34683594657 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

or visit the Facebook page where you can see how the masks are adapted and deliveries being made at ´Mascaras & Covid19´

https://www.facebook.com/Mascaras-Covid19-111450620506150/



