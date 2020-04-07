The Queen Praises NHS Nurses & Staff in Statement for World Health Day

THE Queen has praised healthcare workers for their ‘selfless commitment and diligence’ during the coronavirus pandemic in a message to mark World Health Day.

She wrote: “On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank all those in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth, and across the world.

“In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all.

“My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes.”

The historic address made by the Queen on Sunday evening was viewed by 23 million people. It was only the fifth time she had address the nation during a time of crisis and grief.