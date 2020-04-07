Spain’s Far Right Party Vox Posts Horrific Photoshopped Image of Caskets on Madrid’s Gran Via on Social Media

THE ultra-far right-wing party, Vox, has caused a massive stir on social media as users were shocked to see a photoshopped image posted on their Twitter which depicts Madrid’s Gran Via full of caskets. This was supposedly done with the intention to feed into a narrative of deception from the government, which undoubtedly backfired.

Santiago Abascal’s party posted the horrific image with a caption that alluded to the fact that somebody has “spontaneously” taken the image and that it “perfectly portrays the pain of this tragedy that the government and its media satellites try to hide.”

Pablo Echnique, a spokesperson for the opposite side of the political spectrum, Unidas Podemos, has been one of the first to publicly react to the publication and accused Vox of editing this picture themselves and manipulating people through their language to make them think it is real.

“They make a montage, they suggest that it comes to them through a spontaneous anonymous source, they publish it alongside calculating language so that there are people who believe that it is real” and reinforce “their underlying message which is the concealment of the government. They dedicate a vast amount of time to promoting the moral of misery,” he wrote.

This photo was de-bunked when the original image, without the coffins in it, was found as part of an online photography exhibition about the empty roads in the city. The owner of the image, Ignacio Pereira has demanded Vox removes his image from their sites, however, it remains online on their Twitter.