Spain’s Costa Del Sol police diffuse fake rumours about being allowed to walk in pairs during lockdown

Estepona’s police are once again diffusing fake rumours on the Costa Del Sol. This time it appears that locals are sharing false information on social media about being allowed to walk in pairs during the country’s lockdown. The police have warned the public again today to refrain from sharing false information, and if in doubt, to go to the official sources of information.

The rumours on social media revolve around being allowed to go out in pairs, with masks and maintaining a distance of a meter and a half in public in Estepona. However, the police want to remind the public that the State of Alarm restrictions have not yet been lifted, and it is still illegal to go out in pairs, unless you are accompanied by a minor/vulnerable dependant. So if you do go out in pairs without justified reasons, you can be slapped with a heavy fine, warn the local police.

Both Estepona Town Hall officials and the local police are urging the public to check any information they receive through social media channels with the official sources, and to refrain from sharing false information.

Just yesterday, the police had to diffuse malicious and damaging rumours about a local supermarket’s staff being infected with the coronavirus, as reported.



