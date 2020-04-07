Robots used in Italian hospitals to assist medical staff battling coronavirus

HOSPITALS in northern Italy have begun using robots to help monitor patients suffering from Covid-19.

At the Circolo Hospital of Varese in Lombardy, robots have been checking patients’ vital signs and monitoring the status of infected patients through cameras, AFP reports.

The robots are performing duties in the place of doctors and nurses, thus helping to limit the spread of the virus. Dr Francesco Dentali, director of the ICU at Varese Circolo Hospital says, “robots are tireless assistants that can’t get infected, can’t get ill,” making them a precious resource.

Over 80 medics have now died due to Covid-19, with many being infected in the early stages of the emergency in Italy when protective clothing was scarce.

Medical staff can now monitor patients’ heart rates and respiratory condition from computer screens.

Reducing the time medical staff have to spend in direct contact with infected patients also decreases the amount of protective equipment that is used and saves valuable time.



