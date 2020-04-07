Pensioner, 70, living ‘solely on Domino’s’ in coronavirus lockdown saved after they stopped phone orders

A disabled man who lived on pizza takeaways for a MONTH has been saved by kind-hearted police officers after chain Domino’s stopped taking phone orders.

FRAIL David Hoggett, who lives in Aldershot, Hampshire, has arthritis in his spine and struggles to get around.

The 70-year-old has been living alone since his wife died in 2014, and has no family or friends living nearby.

After the coronavirus outbreak began, Mr Hoggett began self-isolating.

However, as he doesn’t know anyone in the town who can go shopping for him, he was “living solely on Domino’s pizza, chocolate cookies and Coke Zero,” he said.

But when the takeaway stopped accepting phone orders, he was left with no choice but to leave the house and walk to a nearby supermarket to stock up on food.

And as a member of the public helped him cross the road, he was approached by officers from Hampshire Constabulary.





The officers then did Mr Hoggett’s shopping for him and got him home safely.

Now Jodie Cordner, who lives nearby, has started helping Mr Hoggett out, while a local charity is giving him a hot meal a day.

Speaking to SurreyLive, Mr Hoggett said his wife had been unwell since 2009 and passed away in 2014.

He said: “In 2015, I ended up in hospital three times – the third being a small heart attack, but I survived.

“I have no friends or family down here, so I am completely on my own. The only people I know are 350 miles away in Cleethorpes.

“For a month I was living solely on Domino’s pizza, chocolate cookies and Coke Zero. Domino’s stopped taking orders and delivering, though, so I had to go out and get food.

“You have no choice when you are left to yourself.

“The local school is now providing me with one hot meal every day and Jodie has been doing shopping for me.

“It has restored my faith in humanity.

“Not knowing anyone, a lot of people wouldn’t care, but this has been so kind.

“All I have is a TV, other than that it is just looking at four square walls.

“I am awake 20 of the 24 hours a day. I just think I will be asleep long enough when I’m dead. You might as well enjoy life as long as you can.”

Ms Cordner said: “I’ve been to do David’s shopping for him a few times.

“We call him a few times a day to check in and see if he’s ok or if he needs anything.

“He seems a lot happier and back to his chirpy self.”