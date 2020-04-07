JET 2 announcement to when holidays and flights to Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca resume

Jet 2 have announced today when their holiday packages ands flights will resume that will bring a lift to Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca tourism trade.

Holiday expert Rian Rodber highlighted the current issue to the Euro Weekly News as she pointed out a posting on the Benidorm Serious facebook page:

” This is fantastic news for the regions in Spain to start a trade comeback, It will give great relief to many in places like Benidorm and British bar owners etc, its the news people want to hear right now and will raise spirit and hopes, millions of euros trade has already been missed but hopefully this fantastic news will kick start the summer” said the holiday expert from Hayes travel.

She continued ” No doubt this will start a chain reaction and will see other airlines and holiday companies follow suit and its up to great people like those at Benidorm Serious to get the message out, hopefully we will all soon be back to normal and working twice as hard to catch up”



