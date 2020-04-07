Google Paid £44m in Corporation Tax Last Year in the UK but Paid Staff £1 Billion

Google have been criticised for paying just £44 million in corporation tax in the UK last year, despite paying out £1 billion in salary and bonuses to staff.

THE payment is down on the £66 million paid in 2018, due to profits falling following the hiring of 800 workers.

But the tech giant still made £1.6 billion in sales in the UK and has rewarded its 4,439 staff generously.

The wage bill was up 25 per cent in the past year according to the accounts, with £441 million worth of shares handed out in bonuses.

Dame Margaret Hodge, who is the former chair of the Public Accounts Committee, which scrutinises government spending, told MailOnline: “It’s a joke and shows that they are not paying a fair rate.

“It’s less than it was the year before and it’s insulting when other businesses are struggling.

“In the post Covid-19 era world the government really must stamp out this abuse of our tax system.”



