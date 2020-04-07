Gaga’s TV All-Star Special Salute to Coronavirus-Fighting Health Workers Around the World

LADY GAGA has put together an all-star line up for a special TV event called One World: Together at Home, supporting the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 solidarity response fund and in celebration of health workers around the world.

Names involved include Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Andrea Bocceli, Chris Martin from Coldplay, and Paul McCartney.

Non-musical appearances are promised from David Beckham, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and the cast of Sesame Street.

The event will take place in the US on Saturday April 18 at 8.00pm (Eastern Time, 2.00am in Spain).

In an unusual move for American television, it will be carried simultaneously by the three major networks, CBS, NBC, and ABC, with their late-night chat show hosts, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel joining forces to co-host.

YouTube and Apple TV will also be live-streaming the programme.

Because of the time-difference, BBC 1 will screen the concert in the UK on Sunday, with some extra pieces featuring UK artists and NHS workers.





Lady Gaga has already raised around £28 million within a few days for the fund, and stressed that the event would not be a telethon, but would focus on entertainment and messages of solidarity

The fund is buying protective equipment for health workers and support efforts to develop drugs and vaccines.

Gaga said she wanted to stress the “deep gratitude” she and many others felt towards the medical community for their work in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“My heart is very achy and warm for those who are ER doctors as well as nurses who are sleeping in cars to make sure they don’t infect their families or their patients,” said the singer and actress.

“What you are doing is putting yourself in harm’s way to help the world and we all salute you.”