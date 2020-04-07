Euro Weekly News’ favourite fantastic food fundraiser #ALLFORONEANDONEFORALL has become so big we need your help on the Costa del Sol

EURO Weekly News is keeping our readers updated with the fantastic fundraising for food initiative #ALLFORONEANDONEFORALL where Kara Jaye Caradas and friends are delivering food to the elderly and less fortunate on the Coast.

Since Monday’s food collection in Iceland, the group have received calls to cover over 200 packages for families. This is a huge amount and a lot of work for the girls.

There will now be two volunteers, trusted friends Lynn and Shauna from The Playwright Marbella, to help with admin and calls to allow Kara to continue shopping and delivering. They will prioritise the deliveries in the case that anybody needs an urgent delivery and also noting if the families need food for pets or children.

Unfortunately, with free goods donated there is always the possibility of some people taking advantage of the kindness. Due to some people requesting more than their fair share, maybe not being as in need as they claim to be or even instances of people using other people’s children to claim bigger packages there will have to be some kind of monitoring. Anybody claiming to have children will have to show their passport and birth certificate of the children to make sure that the team are helping those most in need.

We appeal to you again for any help you may be able to give them please contact us here at Euro Weekly News on (0034) 600 583 552 or by e-mail at alison@euroweeklynews.com where we will contact Kara on your behalf to arrange delivery.

Should you wish to make donations you can also go directly to the Go Fund Me page ” Help our Communities Children” at the following link: gf.me/u/xtss6w