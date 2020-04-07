Elderly death toll in Spain’s residential homes in Andalucia rises to 167 – 30% of total fatalities in the region

REGIONAL Government figures show 162 elderly residents of establishments in Andalucia have died of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic – 30 per cent of the total number of fatalities in the region, which stands at 528.

The Federation of Andalucian Organisations for the Elderly (FOAM) today confirmed seven deaths and a further 80 infections of both residents and staff at DomusVi Santa Justa nursing home in Sevilla.

The Ministry of Health revealed there are a total of 1,153 infected residents in elderly homes in Andalucia – a week ago there were 82 deaths and 672 postive cases.

So far, the Health Services Inspectorate has sanitised 10 residential establishments in Andalucia – four in the province of Almeria, two in Sevilla, two in Cordoba, one in Huelva and one in Jaen – after coronavirus outbreaks were detected.

A total of 315 on-site actions were taken.

Spains Ombudsman has opened an inquiry into Joaquin Rosillo residential home in San Juan de Aznalfarache, Sevilla, where 27 elderly people died and a further 79 residents were infected.

Management are accused of hiding the extent of the outbreak.



