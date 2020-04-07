Doctor in Malaga Reported for Claiming She Had Cured People from Coronavirus with Vitamin C

THE doctor, who had been suspended from the collegiate, posted a YouTube video about the topic and advised various elderly residences to use this treatment against the coronavirus.

In the video she assures that the coronavirus is curable with the appropriate dosages of Vitamin C. She uploaded this to the network under false pretences as she gave a number of the Medical Association in Malaga. When the legal office of this institution came across the video, they denounced it before the prosecutor’s office as an alleged crime against public health.

The woman identified herself as a doctor and said she had cured around 100 patients by using this treatment which consists of high Vitamin C doses, of up to one gram, every hour.

The Medical Association claims that this practice “lacks scientific evidence and that, if applied, could even be dangerous to your health.” The institution assures that it would cause severe diarrhoea and trigger dehydration which is very dangerous especially amongst the elderly population. Therefore, they have requested the video be taken down from YouTube as a precautionary measure.

According to this association, the alleged doctor sent several emails to nursing homes in Malaga and Granada last week. The Corporation has since contacted them along with the National Police telling them to quickly alert all nurses to stop these recommendations. This incident has been considered “very serious” by the College of Physicians, both from a legal and an ethical point of view.

The name and surname of the woman spreading this disinformation coincides with the names of an actual doctor who was registered in October of 2019 but that was shortly suspended due to an open investigation about a complaint. The Malaga Medical Association announced that it will initiate an internal investigation regarding the possible breach of the college statutes.



