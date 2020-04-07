BREAKING: UK Death Toll Climbs with Record High 854 Covid-19 Deaths in a Day

THE UK coronavirus death toll is now at 6,227 after a huge jump of 854 deaths in one day.

The figures released are now the record amount of deaths the UK has confirmed in just 24 hours. NHS England has confirmed 758 people have died, with authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland announcing a further 96 between them.

Patients were aged between 23 and 102 years old. Twenty-nine of the 758 patients had no known underlying health condition.

Scotland experienced its worst death figures today, announcing that 74 people had lost their lives to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The news comes with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson currently in intensive care after being admitted into hospital on Sunday. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 just under two weeks ago.

Scientists predict that the deadly virus will peak around Easter this year.



