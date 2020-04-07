BREAKING: Spain’s Coronavirus Deaths Spike after Days of Decline

SPAIN’S coronavirus death toll has spiked by 743 deaths today, after four days in which the numbers began to decline.

The lastest figures released today are higher than the 637 deaths registered in yesterday’s report.

The total of deaths from coronavirus in Spain currently stands at 13,789.

Furthermore, the number of confirmed infection cases has risen between Monday and Tuesday, with 5,478 confirmed. The infection figure is also dramatically higher than that published on Monday.

These latest figures result in the total cases of Covid-19 in Spain sitting at 140,510.

It appears that similarly to other European countries, Spain is experiencing a lag affect between the deaths of patients occurring and them being officially reported.



