BREAKING NEWS: France registers 1,427 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours alone taking death toll to 10,000+

France has registered 1,427 Covid-19 (coronavirus) fatalities in the last 24 hours alone – the largest number of deaths from the disease recorded in the space of a day in Europe to date.

Of this total, 607 people died in French hospitals and 820 in care homes. The country’s death toll from the disease now stands at around 10,328.

-- Advertisement --

According to France’s Director of Health Jérôme Salomon, the country’s peak “has not been reached”, and the pandemic is still in an “upward phase”.

There are now more than 109,069 people infected with coronavirus in the country. Given the latest statistics, the Government said it will ban people from exercising outdoors between the hours of 10am and 7pm, and confinement which is due to end on the 15th April is widely expected to be extended further.



