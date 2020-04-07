BREAKING: Dominic Raab gives update on Boris Johnson live at Downing Street

Dominic Rabb has said the PM remains stable overnight and is getting standard oxygen treatment. He does not require an invasive respiratory support.

HIS condition is being monitored closely and further updates will be issued, he said.

-- Advertisement --

He went on to say: “He’s not just the Prime Minister, he’s not just our boss, he is also a colleague and he is also our friend.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Prime Minister at this time, with Carrie and with his whole family.

“I am confident he will pull through, because if there is one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter and he will be back at the helm leading us through this crisis.”



