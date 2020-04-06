Wayne Rooney told off by police for breaking coronavirus lockdown after strolling with sex party repeat offender Kyle Walker





WAYNE ROONEY was told off by police for breaking the coronavirus lockdown by going out and taking a stroll with his fellow player Kyle Walker.

The former Manchester United and England ace, 34, was collared for breaking social distancing rules with the Manchester City full-back.

The pair, who are next-door neighbours, were enjoying an early evening stroll with their families on Friday when they bumped into each other, they were spotted by a female police officer who was nearby on another call, pounced and gave them a telling off before ordering them to go home separately.

A Family Affair…





A source said Rooney had taken two of his four kids to the Prestbury golf course for a walk. England defender Walker, 29, was also walking the course with his model ex, Annie Kilner, 27, and their three young children.

Rooney’s mate Walker broke the lockdown days earlier to have a £2,000 orgy with two hookers at his flat. His ex – angry Annie said he was risking the health of their three sons with his romp. A source added: “She is extremely worried about coronavirus and is taking all the steps necessary to protect her family. It’s a shame he couldn’t do the same.”



