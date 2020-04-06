Violent Shopper in Spain’s Murcia Region is Arrested After Refusing Protective Gloves

A MAN was arrested after fists started to fly when he refused to wear protective gloves in a Mercadona supermarket in Murcia City.

He was released on bail, with court proceedings pending against him on a possible charge of disobedience or resistance.

-- Advertisement --

The incident happened at the supermarket branch on Plaza Circular, with the National Police called in because of his aggressive behaviour.

Police arrived at the store to see him scrapping it out with a security guard on the floor.

The customer had been asked to put some gloves on by shop staff due to the Covid-19 crisis, but responded by saying “that he did not feel like it.”

The irate man refused to calm down even with the police at the scene, and he was promptly arrested.



